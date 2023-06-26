“Absolute power corrupts absolutely,” the old quote goes. There’s no better illustration than Illinois’ new law locking its citizens out of their local courts when they claim their constitutional rights are violated.

The new law says claims of state constitutional violations can only be filed and tried in Cook County or Sangamon County courts. It was introduced by Senate President Don Harmon, D-Chicago, passed along party lines in the General Assembly and signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker this month.

It’s a blatant power grab by the ruling establishment. Its real purpose is to make lawsuits challenging the establishment’s authority expensive and inconvenient. Few things should be more worthy of protection than the right of citizens to go to their local courts when their constitutional rights are infringed.

Mark Glennon is founder of Wirepoints, an independent nonprofit research organization.

