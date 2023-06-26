“Absolute power corrupts absolutely,” the old quote goes. There’s no better illustration than Illinois’ new law locking its citizens out of their local courts when they claim their constitutional rights are violated.
The new law says claims of state constitutional violations can only be filed and tried in Cook County or Sangamon County courts. It was introduced by Senate President Don Harmon, D-Chicago, passed along party lines in the General Assembly and signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker this month.
It’s a blatant power grab by the ruling establishment. Its real purpose is to make lawsuits challenging the establishment’s authority expensive and inconvenient. Few things should be more worthy of protection than the right of citizens to go to their local courts when their constitutional rights are infringed.
The reasons for the new law given by its supporters should be taken as insults to our intelligence. First, they’ve said, the bill is to limit “venue shopping,” which is when a plaintiff shops around the state for a court they think will favor them. But the new law is itself venue shopping — by the politicians behind the law. They’ve picked the only two venues in which they can be sued.
Second, the law’s supporters claimed that it has been a burden for Attorney General Kwame Raoul to defend similar or identical constitutional claims in many different courts. Raoul has faced a torrent of such claims in recent years over various Covid emergency restrictions, the state’s new gun law, the Safe-T Act to eliminate cash bail and more.
The answer to that should be: “Too bad. Deal with it. If you pass laws that are constitutionally suspect you have to defend them. That’s the attorney general’s job.” And forcing complaints to go to just two counties does not eliminate the likelihood of multiple lawsuits. Court rules of procedure contain mechanisms for consolidating claims that can be made to apply wherever the cases are filed.
Raoul’s spokesman defended the new law by saying “inconsistent court decisions about important public issues have repeatedly caused confusion.”
But that’s exactly how our system works, as the Wall Street Journal recently said in a harsh editorial criticizing the new law. It’s for appellate courts to sort out cases that are so close that different judges rule differently. “The Democratic definition of efficient government in Illinois is now lawmaking without judicial review,” wrote the Journal.
The new law contains an exception that provides another splendid lesson on how things work today in Springfield. Guess what one group is not bound by the law.
Public unions, of course. The bill’s sole exception is for “claims arising out of collective bargaining disputes between the State of Illinois and the representatives of its employees.”
All is not lost. The good news is that the constitutionality of the new law itself is suspect and likely to be challenged. One lawyer who said the law is “blatantly unconstitutional” has a constitutional claim pending in Madison County challenging Illinois’ Firearm Owner ID card law. He reportedly “dares” Raoul to try to enforce the new law by removing the case to Sangamon or Cook County courts.
Let’s hope Raoul tries. It would be such a delight to see him in court trying, with a straight face, to defend the new law with the foolish excuses that have been made for it.
Mark Glennon is founder of Wirepoints, an independent nonprofit research organization.