The judges that sit on our state’s highest court must possess integrity and compassion as well as a steadfast commitment to upholding the laws governing our communities.
As state’s attorney for Kankakee County, I have seen all these qualities firsthand in Illinois Supreme Court Justice Tom Kilbride. As a fierce defender of our Constitution, he knows the decisions he makes will have a lasting effect on not just our judicial system but also the safety and quality of life in our cities and towns.
Kilbride has seen to it the most violent among us face consequences for their crimes and has ensured victims receive the justice they deserve. He has rebuked attempts by those seeking to overturn convictions for the wrong reasons.
That’s why I will be voting “yes” to retain Kilbride, and I encourage everyone to join me to ensure he can continue his service on our state’s top court.
Kilbride has a strong record of protecting crime victims, especially children. He authored the 2020 majority opinion on a case that upheld barring child sex offenders from visiting public parks in Illinois.
When an accused sexual predator attempted to get court authority to force a physical examination of a 3-year-old victim, Kilbride protected the child and refused to let that happen.
He helped protect women and children by strengthening the ability of abused women to secure restraining orders against their attackers and supported common-sense standards to prevent guilty verdicts from being unjustly overturned.
At the same time, Kilbride has created measures to ensure everyone gets a fair shake — not just the rich and powerful. He has done so by increasing transparency and accessibility, leading efforts to place cameras in courtrooms across the state and pushing for the digitization of records.
Kilbride also has worked to save people from having to take a day off work for routine court proceedings by allowing people to appear by phone or video rather than in person.
Kilbride has done all this and maintained a fierce dedication to independence, which is why he has received backing from both Democrat and Republican legal professionals alike. They are united despite their political leanings because they know deciding whether a judge should be retained is not about whether you agree with every ruling they have made but whether they have the integrity and temperament to make fair calls. Kilbride always makes the fair call.
Now more than ever, we need strong, fair leadership, and Illinois cannot afford to lose Kilbride’s tough but even-handed approach to the law.
The independence of our courts is at stake this election. Please, vote for integrity. Vote for fairness. Vote “yes” to retain Justice Tom Kilbride.
