A little-known Supreme Court decision is allowing corporations to violate the intellectual property rights of their rivals — and largely get away with it. Letting this precedent stand any longer would discourage America’s innovators, and by extension, harm our economy and our competitive standing in the world.

We are two former federal judges appointed by presidents of different parties, but we agree that it is past time for the Court to revisit its 2006 decision in eBay Inc. v. MercExchange, L.L.C. Since it has not, Congress ought to step in and protect U.S. inventors from patent predators.

The problem involves “injunctions,” the legal term for when judges order someone to stop their illegal actions.

Paul Michel served on the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit from 1988 to his retirement in 2010, and as its chief judge from 2004 to 2010. Kathleen O’Malley served on the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit from 2010 to 2022 and the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio from 1994 to 2010. Both currently serve as board members of the Council for Innovation Promotion.

