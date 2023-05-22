As a farmer in Clinton County who has been regenerative farming for more than two decades, I firmly believe that passing down healthy soil is one of the greatest gifts that we can give to future generations. Issues like soil erosion and nutrient loss are worsening at a time when we desperately need improvement. It’s urgent that state leaders help farmers protect this precious resource before it blows away in the dust or is carried out with the rain.
When I started farming with my father, we would get excited to use the latest technologies on the field. At first, these newly developed inputs helped to grow the business by protecting against things like pests and diseases. But it eventually became clear to me that these practices were not building soil health. There is not a one-size-fits-all plan for farms, but on our farm we tried our best to keep a living root in the ground, our soil covered, and the billions of microbes in the soil happy and functioning.
Today, my two sons and I advocate for regenerative farming through our seed and beef cattle businesses and through hosting educational events. We are fortunate to be in a position where we can help spread information and connect farmers who are looking for guidance. Many of the farmers and producers who have transitioned to these more regenerative practices did so with the support and mentorship of farmers who had already made the switch. Knowledge sharing has been a powerful tool in helping to expand regenerative farming across our region.
