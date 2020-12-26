This is an exciting time of the year where we look back at how the year has gone, make plans for the year ahead and enjoy quality time with our friends and family. We all think more about how much we have to be thankful for and try to slow down to show others how much we care.
In 2020, COVID has made this even more important — and we show how we care in a different way.
I recently interviewed Dr. Michael Anderson, an infectious disease physician who has a clinic and works at the two hospitals in Kankakee. Like all of our dedicated healthcare workers this year, Dr. Anderson has certainly earned extra thanks.
Our conversation focused on how we all can celebrate the holidays by giving our loved ones the best gift of all: our health and safety. Dr. Anderson knows it’s incredibly challenging to stay away from others this time of year.
“I know that we are all going through COVID fatigue and quarantine fatigue. All of us are, myself included, as are many healthcare workers. So I know it’s a challenge. But we certainly need to keep our guard up with where are right now,” Dr. Anderson said.
But the virus is predatory, feeding off inter-person contact. The more we live our lives remotely from others — working from home, shopping online, ordering pickup from restaurants and celebrating virtually — the quicker the virus will be defeated and we can get back some sense of normalcy.
For those who still plan holiday gatherings, he shares some valuable advice:
• Embrace the three Ws — wear a mask; wash your hands; watch your distance from others.
• Gather outdoors if possible, or open windows if you’re together inside.
• Disinfect surfaces regularly.
• Have guests bring their own food and drink, use plenty of hand sanitizer, use paper towels instead of hand towels. Spread out seating and wear masks when together.
“Communication is always key, so I would set these expectations in advance,” Dr. Anderson said.
Please be safe and promote healthy habits this holiday season. To listen to the full interview, visit my website: http://www.senatorpatrickjoyce.com/people-of-the-40th/110-listen-joyce-discusses-pandemic-challenges-flu-season-thanksgiving-guidance-and-ways-to-reduce-the-spread-of-covid-19-with-kankakee-infectious-disease-physician.
I know how difficult the pandemic has been for our communities, families and small businesses. If you need help but just are not quite sure where to turn, please contact my office at 708-756-0882. My staff and I are busy working with our leaders in Springfield to connect people with help with every day.
As we reach winter, we all face more risk of getting sick with the flu. I recently got my yearly flu shot during National Influenza Vaccination Week, and I would encourage you to do that as soon as possible.
The state of Illinois is providing funding to ensure our hospitals, schools, libraries and other places are broadband ready to keep all of us connected during the pandemic and beyond.
If you do have to get out this winter, snow and ice will present challenges. I have joined with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and the Illinois Tollway on this handy list of tips for driving in winter weather.
I am thankful for my health and safety, for my loved ones, for positive signs that the COVID vaccine will help bring this to an end and for the opportunity to represent and work for you as we head into 2021. I am hopeful we will convene in Springfield in January to address the pandemic, our state budget and other critical issues, and I will update you on our progress. Take a moment these next few weeks to say an extra prayer for our healthcare workers and for brighter days ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!