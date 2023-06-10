guebert

Illinois farmers have wrapped up planting the No. 1 and No. 2 crops Illinois is known for, soybean and corn. While farmers’ markets and u-pick operations pick up their production, corn and soybean farmers wait for timely rains to grow the crops.

For Illinois Farm Bureau, summer is an extremely busy time for farmers, university researchers and members of the community who engage one another through our many educational events.

Americans are more curious than ever about where and how their food is grown. They want to know whether the meat, fruits, vegetables and other food products are sustainably grown, and about farmers’ efforts to preserve and care for the land.

This op-ed by Richard Guebert, Illinois Farm Bureau president, was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

