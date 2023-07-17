a pahnke

Pahnke

My grandma calls him the “seed man.”

He used to come by our farm outside of Fond du Lac, Wis., every year, trying to persuade us to buy the latest variety of corn and wheat seeds. If the “seed man” didn’t have something we liked, then there were the options at the local grain elevator where we milled our corn. We also grew and saved seeds, especially for sunflowers, pumpkins and tomatoes.

My family, like others in our community, recognized the power of seeds.

Anthony Pahnke is the vice president of Family Farm Defenders and an associate professor of international relations at San Francisco State University in San Francisco.

Recommended for you