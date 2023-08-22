noah feldman

Noah Feldman

The two federal criminal prosecutions most in the news right now — of Donald Trump and Hunter Biden — highlight the limits of the existing special counsel regulations. In one case, the executive branch is prosecuting the president’s leading opposition candidate. In the other, the executive branch is prosecuting the president’s son. The president, of course, is the head of the executive branch.

We need a better system.

To be sure, the prosecutors seem to be doing everything by the book. Yet the fact remains that, in a democracy, one candidate shouldn’t be able to prosecute another. And no one should ever be in the chain of command for the prosecution of their own child.

Noah Feldman is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A professor of law at Harvard University, he is author, most recently, of “The Broken Constitution: Lincoln, Slavery and the Refounding of America.”

Recommended for you