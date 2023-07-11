stevecorbin

It’s been a year since the Supreme Court stripped women of their nearly 50 year right to make their own reproductive health-care decisions (Roe v. Wade). SCOTUS’s Dobbs v. Jackson decision has created a ripple effect, catching many people by surprise:

For the first time ever, a majority of Americans say abortion is morally acceptable and recent abortion laws are too strict.

For the first time in two decades, more people identify as pro-choice versus pro-life.

Steve Corbin is a professor emeritus of marketing at the University of Northern Iowa. He is a freelance opinion writer for several newspapers.

