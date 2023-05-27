April was sexual assault awareness month. Sadly, this is also a time that Illinois communities must be aware that rape crisis services are in danger of significant reductions across the state because of a $9.5 million cut in federal funding that begins in July.

Clove Alliance is asking for your support. Please tell your legislators that the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault (ICASA) is calling upon the Illinois General Assembly to invest an additional $12 million in general revenue funding. Increasing the investment in statewide rape crisis services would bring the state’s total investment in rape crisis services to $20 million.

“Survivors of sexual violence need the state to step forward and support the essential, life-changing advocacy and counseling rape crisis centers provide in Illinois communities,” ICASA Chief Executive Officer Carrie Ward said.

Tracey Noe-Slach is the executive director of Clove Alliance.

