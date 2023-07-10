China is overtaking America in a variety of high-tech industries — thanks to some inadvertent help from the U.S. Supreme Court.

According to a brand-new report from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, the communist nation has outstripped America in 37 out of 44 key technologies, including advanced aircraft engines and hypersonics, 5G and 6G, and quantum communications.

This Chinese high-tech renaissance springs from the regime’s deliberate policy of incentivizing research and development, both through subsidies as well as extremely strong patent protections.

Paul Michel served on the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit from 1988 to his retirement in 2010, and as its chief judge from 2004 to 2010. He currently serves on the board of the Council for Innovation Promotion.

