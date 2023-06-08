Louise Aronson

In politics, as in life, it’s all too easy to write off old people, especially when they are frail or disabled. President Joe Biden’s fall on stage during the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony on Thursday immediately raised questions of fitness. Even I, a geriatrician and anti-ageism advocate, looked at Dianne Feinstein’s recent return to the Senate after a prolonged absence due to shingles without fully seeing her. The voter in me felt appalled by her condition; the doctor in me wanted to get her home and comfortable.

These are normal, natural and necessary reactions. They also risk forfeiting opportunities to improve work in later life for the good of all Americans.

On the national political stage, age has increasing relevance. The 2024 presidential election currently has 76- and 80-year-old front-runners. In Congress, people are questioning the tenure of Senate majority minority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., given his recent long absence after a geriatric fall. And we marvel at U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, an octogenarian so fit that reporters decades younger have trouble keeping up with her as she races along in heels. That at least three of these leaders seem to have made efforts to appear younger speaks to our cultural equation of old age with incompetence and unattractiveness, biases that are ageist, ableist and disproved daily by millions of older adults.

Louise Aronson is a geriatrician and professor of medicine at UC San Francisco. She is the author of “Elderhood: Redefining Aging, Transforming Medicine, Reimagining Life.”

