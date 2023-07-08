mark glennon

Mark Glennon

Illinois property owners don’t need a reminder that their property taxes are consistently first or second highest in the nation. They should also know, however, that it’s likely to get worse.

Public union contracts across the state will be coming up for renewal. Inflation has taken 17 cents off the value of every dollar over the past three years, so you can be sure government workers will demand raises. For schools alone, more than 200 districts have contracts up for renewal this year and more than 300 are up next year, according to the Illinois Board of Education.

Chicago is showing the way. There, despite his firm campaign promise not to raise property taxes, Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office recently claimed it was powerless to stop a 5% property tax increase sought by the Chicago school district to cover its new budget.

Mark Glennon is founder of Wirepoints, an independent research and commentary nonprofit organization.

