One year ago, my life was much different. I had just taken my seat in the Illinois Senate, after working for many years as a farmer and small business owner in Kankakee County. I knew 2020 would present many new challenges.
No one could be prepared for this.
Two elections later, and as we still fight through this devastating public health pandemic, I could not have imagined what my first year in office would turn out to be.
COVID-19 cases are on the rise here and across the state and country. Our hospitals are becoming overwhelmed, and our local businesses are yet again struggling under restrictions designed to stop the spread of the virus. Life is so uncertain for our schoolchildren, our working families and our public health.
And yet, I look ahead to 2021 with hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel. Why? Because everywhere I turn, I see people are simply not willing to give in or give up. We rally behind business owners to keep them open. We wear masks and socially distance to protect ourselves and others. We hold fundraisers and provide resources to help those who are falling behind.
The Illinois Senate Democrats have created a helpful resource online at https://illinoissenatedemocrats.com/covid-19 to stay on top of the latest news about the pandemic and find out where you or someone you know can get the help they need.
In the 40th Senate District I represent, we are doing our part this Thanksgiving by encouraging everyone to take time and offer support and encouragement for Small Business Saturday, on Saturday, Nov. 28.
As I travel from the south suburbs to Will County, and from Kankakee over to Grundy County, I see communities whose small business are doing everything they can to hang on. I urge you throughout this holiday season to order takeout or delivery, buy that package or gift card for a friend or loved one from a local shop online if you need to, and tell others to do the same. The Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce is highlighting Shop Small Week, Nov. 28-Dec. 5: http://kankakeecountychamber.com/shop-small.
We continue to provide hundreds of millions of dollars in state aid through the Business Interruption Grant program, to help those hit the hardest under COVID-19. If you are business in need of help, or know one that does, please visit the state’s website to apply: https://www2.illinois.gov/dceo/smallbizassistance/pages/c19disadvantagedbusgrants.aspx.
We are working with the Illinois Department of Public Health to provide more local opportunities for COVID-19 testing through temporary mobile locations, such as at the Kankakee County Health Department at 2390 W. Station Street in Kankakee.
My thoughts continue to be with our dedicated school teachers, officials and families throughout the area. Many schools opened for some form of in-person learning at the end of the summer but have had to convert to remote learning as virus cases have spiked. We know students learn best when they can interact directly with their teachers and classmates, but everyone’s health is paramount.
I ask any parents who feel like their young students need extra help to prepare for school to learn more about the Chat2Learn program from the Illinois State Board of Education, where parents can text with educational experts to make sure their children are ready to succeed in kindergarten. Learn more here: https://biplab.uchicago.edu/.
We are all being tested these days, but I believe better days are ahead if we support each other and take the needed precautions to end this pandemic. If you need help, please reach out to my district office in Park Forest: 708-756-0882, or senatorpatrickjoyce40@gmail.com. Stay safe, healthy and hopeful.
