Leelila Strogov

Another bomb has struck the college admissions process. Rather than a Supreme Court decision, this time it’s research from a group called Opportunity Insights consisting of Harvard University economists who study inequality. Their research found that recruited athletes have an advantage in college admissions by virtue of being needed on the playing fields — and those same applicants tend to be wealthier, sometimes very wealthy.

The connection between wealth and superior athletic performance isn’t that hard to trace. Participating in sports can cost quite a bit and price out poor families. Research from the Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health at the University of Michigan found that “only 30% of students in families with annual household incomes of less than $60,000 played school sports, compared with 51% of students in families that earned $60,000 or more a year.” Just participating in sports is out of reach for many, much less excelling at them.

While most people will decry this as an equity problem, I see another wrinkle: a character consideration. Recruited college athletes actually don’t have to play. Yes, they’re expected to, but if they’re not tied to playing because of financial need, in other words, because of a sports-based scholarship, then they can quit and remain on campus as any other student would.

Leelila Strogov is CEO and founder of Atomic Mind, a college admissions consulting company.

