Lauren Rivera

Many parents want to find schools where their children will thrive. But for parents of children with disabilities, the stakes of finding a good school cannot be higher.

Parents’ concerns range from whether a school will have the right services and supports to help their child advance academically, to whether the school can keep their child physically safe. In some cases, having that information, which is not publicly accessible and often obtained through directly contacting school officials or participating in school tours, can be lifesaving. But discrimination can prevent families from gaining such crucial knowledge.

I faced this situation while researching a possible move from Chicago to New York. A major part of the decision was finding appropriate schooling options for our able-bodied son and physically disabled daughter. Scheduling tours of schools in both cities for my son was easy but proved tricky for my daughter. When I mentioned her disabilities in email or phone requests, far fewer schools replied to me. When they did, they often declined a tour, telling me that they did not give tours as policy (even when I knew other parents that had successfully toured) or would provide a tour only after I purchased a home in their catchment zone.

Lauren Rivera is a professor of management and organizations at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. Her research focuses on gatekeeping and inequality in education and employment. She is the author of the award-winning book “Pedigree: How Elite Students Get Elite Jobs.”

