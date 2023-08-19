BIZ-WKR-CHILDCARE-COMMENTARY-DMT
There’s an economic calamity approaching: At the end of September, pandemic-era federal funding for child care will expire, potentially leaving more than 3 million kids without a spot — and forcing many of their parents to drop out of the workforce.

Policymakers have seen this coming a mile away. Yet in a stark illustration of indifference and inconsistency, Congress has yet to intervene.

Child care isn’t like airlines, for which the pandemic interrupted an otherwise sustainable and functioning business. It’s a classic market failure: It’s labor-intensive and hence too expensive for many parents at the start of their careers, and it provides broader social benefits that aren’t reflected in the price. There is no recovery coming for child care, no market or technological breakthrough that will miraculously change the economics. Babies and toddlers need a lot of human attention.

