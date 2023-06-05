In all parts of Illinois, mental health awareness and treatment is a public issue like it has never been before. On behalf of frontline care providers, we welcome the attention and call for the support that must follow.

The Illinois Psychiatric Society represents psychiatrists and psychiatric practices across the state, where our members work in private and public settings, see adult and child patients every day, and have the experience, training, and mindset to help people struggling with all forms of mental health challenges.

We are encouraged by the renewed focus at the State Capitol in Springfield and across the state to bring mental health care into the spotlight. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s ambitious plans to transform behavioral health services for children, and to coordinate state agencies and higher education institutions behind the new Behavioral Health Workforce Education Center to improve recruitment of professionals are welcome steps forward.

The Illinois Press Association is distributing this op-ed. Dr. Abdi Tinwalla is immediate past president and Dr. Andrew Lancia is the president of the Illinois Psychiatric Society.

