Mark Glennon

The news only gets worse for Illinois’ version of the Green New Deal. That’s CEJA, Illinois’ Clean Energy and Jobs Act. It was signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in 2021. Its goals are to phase out carbon emissions from the energy and transportation sectors and make all electricity production in Illinois emissions-free by 2045.

It has already been failing badly, as downstate consumers can attest. As widely reported, electricity costs have soared 50% in the southern two-thirds of the state, and they’ve doubled in some areas. That area also became at “high risk” of brownouts according to a warning issued last year by Midcontinent Independent System Operator, which oversees the power grid for Illinois and much of the Midwest.

One central problem is that fossil fueled energy plants began closing down when it became clear that they had a target on their backs. Pritzker announced zero-emissions as a goal immediately upon taking office, though it took a couple more years to pass CEJA in the General Assembly. Owners of fossil fuel plants saw no point in investing to keep them operating. CEJA’s authors simply underestimated how quickly they would close.

Mark Glennon is founder of Wirepoints, an independent research and commentary nonprofit organization.

