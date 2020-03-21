KANKAKEE – State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, issued the following statement after his March 17th victory in the Democratic primary election for the 40th District State Senate seat:
“I am humbled, honored and excited about winning the primary, in my first-ever election for public office.
The past few months have presented many challenges in learning the job of state senator while running for election just months after taking office in November. I have thoroughly enjoyed meeting many old friends and making many new ones around the 40th District, from Chicago Heights and Kankakee into the rural parts of Will, Grundy and Kankakee counties.
My commitment as senator is to do my best to serve in public office as I campaigned. I want to be accessible and visible in all parts of the district, meeting with constituents and listening to them so I can best meet their needs. I will address the challenges ahead — natural gas for Pembroke Township, clean water for University Park, lower property taxes and supporting job creation and school funding for the entire district — with the same enthusiasm that I had while meeting people at their homes and businesses these past few months.
These are uncertain times, and we simply do not know how long we will need to take such extraordinary precautions to keep everyone healthy and safe. Rest assured, I will work every day with Gov. Pritzker’s Administration and state and local leaders to stay on top of the latest developments. We will do everything possible to get us through this crisis healthy and safe so we can get back to our normal lives and business.
Thank you again to my opponents for running a clean and spirited race, and to all my supporters throughout the 40th District. It’s time to unite to respond to the challenges ahead and deliver on the promises of better days ahead for our district and our state.”
