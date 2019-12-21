I don’t know the answer, but this is what I do know. College athletics is a multi-billion dollar industry overseen by The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). College athletic programs generate millions in revenue from contracts, sponsors, and advertisers. In 2016, the NCAA signed a contract extension with CBS and TNT, which values the March Madness tournament at over $1 billion per year. NCAA bylaws and guidelines manage the relationship between athletic programs and athletes by restricting what compensation athletes are allowed to receive to maintain amateur status.
Proponents of paying student-athletes argue the current system is unfair. The NCAA, school athletic programs, and corporate sponsors make money while the athletes do not. University athletic departments and their affiliate conferences receive monetary rewards from the NCAA for team successes. NCAA and university partnerships with high-end sports companies provide teams top of the line uniforms and equipment. Agreements with ESPN allow fans across the country to watch their alma mater or their favorite college, but also provide these schools advertising revenues.
Even coaches benefit. In the south, football or basketball coaches are often the highest-paid state employees. Everyone makes money but the athletes. NCAA rules prohibit players from earning any revenue from sponsorship contracts, ticket sales, or any other outside compensation related to the sport. Paying student-athletes may stop future scandals and provide needed income to players to pay their tuition and living expenses and to get a share of the pie they help create.
Opponents argue players are students first and athletes second. Paying players prioritizes athleticism over academics. This jeopardizes non-athletic higher education programs and students. Players should focus on education and a degree, not a four or five-year career in sports. It eliminates the line between amateur and professional sports. College athletes should not be paid because they are not professionals. They are amateur college athletes, some who are trying to be professional athletes and most who are not. Less than 2 percent of college athletes become professional athletes.
California passed a law allowing student-athletes to receive compensation for their image and likeness beginning in 2023. This does not mean a university must compensate players. It means student-athletes are able to use their name, image, and likeness to earn compensation on the side. If a local car dealership wants to hire the quarterback from UCLA for an ad, the quarterback may do the ad and earn money from it. A student-athlete could also have a for-profit YouTube or Go Fund Me page. Current NCAA rules prohibit this type of compensation. Illinois passed a bill mirroring California’s law. The goal is for more states to join the push so NCAA changes their bylaws to allow players to earn compensation from their own image and likeness. In November, the NCAA Board of Governors unanimously voted to approve a resolution allowing players to benefit from the use of their name, image, and likeness.
What do you think? Should college athletes get paid? Should NCAA players benefit from their name, image, and likeness?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!