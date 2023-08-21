They’re messing with your heads and your elections, and you probably don’t even know it.

Overwhelming evidence now of record shows how routinely big tech platforms distort news on the internet to manipulate viewpoints or drive voters to certain candidates.

One source alone that has produced thousands of pages of evidence is from what’s shaping up to be a historic lawsuit, Missouri v. Biden. It was brought by the Missouri and Louisiana attorneys general and a number of leading scientists who’ve had their work and other key information censored by social media platforms. Those censored topics include bad news on the economy, the insecurity of voting by mail, the inefficacy of the COVID vaccine and masks and the many scandals brought to light by the Hunter Biden laptop.

Mark Glennon is founder of Wirepoints, an independent research and commentary nonprofit organization. He’s a regular contributor to the Daily Journal.

Recommended for you