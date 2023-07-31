Most of America now seems to have recognized that something has gone very wrong in our schools. In Illinois, however, a strange schizophrenia seems to prevail.

On the one hand, the General Assembly recently passed a bill creating a plan for public schools to change how reading is taught in hopes of improving dismal test scores. It had the support of most of Illinois’ education establishment and probably will be signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. That small step at least seemed to acknowledge a problem.

On the other hand, state officials are hostile to research like we’ve published at Wirepoints showing the full extent of school failure.

Mark Glennon is founder of Wirepoints, an independent research and commentary nonprofit organization. He’s a regular contributor to the Daily Journal.

