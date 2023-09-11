The point of absurdity for America’s nearly open southern border already passed. Now, it will get much worse.

Chicago and the State of Illinois have already admitted spending or committing to spend $250 million just to help the 13,000 asylum-seekers who have been bused to Chicago in the past year.

But those 13,000 who were bused in are a tiny part of the picture. Total illegal immigration to the U.S. has been about 5.5 million in the last 2 1/2 years. If those immigrants eventually make their way to Illinois in proportion to the state’s population, then some 220,000 have come over those months or are on their way. People on the ground, according to Axios, say immigrant arrivals create “a snowball effect,” leading more migrants to follow those who were placed on state-backed buses to major cities.

Mark Glennon is founder of Wirepoints, an independent research and commentary nonprofit organization. He’s also a regular contributor to the Daily Journal.

Recommended for you