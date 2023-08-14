In the madness overtaking much of America, the war on free speech by progressives is particularly frightening. No free speech means no real democracy, which is why that right was made sacrosanct in the First Amendment.

But speaking freely is now dangerous in much of American society.

Social media companies collude with the government to suppress challenges to authority. Experts who questioned establishment COVID policies had their careers threatened and their claims censored. Universities and even many K-12 schools don’t tolerate diverse opinions. Questioning your employer’s diversity programs can get you fired. The muzzling goes on and on, usually under the label of combating “misinformation.”

Mark Glennon is founder of Wirepoints, and independent research and commentary nonprofit organization. He is a regular contributor to the Daily Journal.

