mark glennon

Mark Glennon

Name a few of the State of Illinois’ biggest debts. Most of you probably would put bonds on top. And you’d certainly have pensions on the list if you’ve been following our pension crisis. Pensions are actually the biggest.

But I doubt many Illinoisans know about the second biggest elephant in the room. That’s future health care costs for retired state workers. Aside from pensions, retired state employees get health care benefits.

Generally speaking, the state covers health care between the date of retirement and the date of Medicare eligibility, as well as supplemental benefits after Medicare kicks in. Premiums are free to workers who put in at least 20 years.

Mark Glennon is founder of Wirepoints, an independent research and commentary nonprofit organization. He’s a regular contributor to the Daily Journal.

Recommended for you