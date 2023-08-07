Wonder why Illinois taxes have soared and Illinoisans are fleeing?

Bear with me for just a few numbers for the answer. You may be shocked by how much the full Illinois budget has grown and how much of our economy it now represents.

If you think Illinois’ budget is about $53 billion, congrats, sort of. You’re at least following the news more closely than most folks probably do. That’s what’s widely reported.

Mark Glennon is founder of Wirepoints, an independent, nonprofit public policy research and news organization. He’s a regular contributor to the Daily-Journal.

