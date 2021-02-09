The legal field was once purely the domain of men. But a pioneering group of women have brought change to the profession, and Nancy Nicholson is most appreciative of their contributions.
“As a female in the legal field I am so grateful for all the smart, hard-working women who made it a little easier for me,’’ Nicholson told Daily Journal senior reporter Jeff Bonty in a recent interview.
The path her predecessors helped pave has put Nicholson among the group of judges who represent the 21st Judicial Circuit of Kankakee and Iroquois counties. Nicholson, a Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School graduate and practicing attorney for nearly 20 years, was recently selected to fill an associate judge’s position. She will be formally sworn in on Thursday, Feb. 11.
The achievement is significant for Nicholson, and it is equally significant for the people of Kankakee and Iroquois counties. With her move to the bench, the judicial circuit now has six women and six men among its 12 circuit and associate judges.
The even split is a first, and representative of the population of the United States as a whole. Now, when people step into a local courtroom for any reason, they are just as likely to see a woman wearing the robes as a man.
We have all who heard of a “jury of peers,’’ meaning that anyone who faces judgment in a courtroom will be judged by their fellow citizens. But the same theory hasn’t exactly applied to judges, and for a long time, women who entered the courtroom never saw someone who looked like them in charge.
That has now changed. Not only does it add to the principles of fairness and equality, it also can provide inspiration to a young girl or woman who aspires to enter law but was previously unsure the opportunity was available.
We congratulate Nicholson, and consider her success to be a victory for us all.
