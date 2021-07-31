Under House Resolution 1 and Senate Resolution 1, Democrats aim to impose the most corrupt voting system ever and to demolish Article II of the Constitution. This is a follow-up to their successful illegal surge in the battleground states in 2020 to destroy the electoral systems, not to protect minorities, but to protect the Biden campaign by usurping the federal Constitution.
The Democrat Party, strategically and meticulously sent in teams of lawyers into the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan with the goal of usurping the power of the states. Their lawyers and Illicit State functionaries were to rewrite the state laws governing voting, (not the States Legislators as per the Constitution), thus violating the federal constitution.
What do the Democrats want to do to our voting system?
They want all authority for making electoral decisions, which are placed in the hands of the states under Article Two of the Constitution. These would be seized by the federal government. They would seize the authority of the states to regulate voter registration and voter processes.
The Democratic Party wants:
1. Early voting (of at least 15 days) in every single state
2. Automatic voter registration of anyone
3. Same day, voter registration
4. Online voter registration, which no one can protect any more than major corporations or the government itself can protect their databases from China, from Iran, from North Korea, from Russia.
5. “No fault” absentee balloting; the tool of choice for voter thieves. It would ban witness signatures or notarization requirements for absentee ballots.
6. It degrades the accuracy of the registration lists by requiring states to automatically register all individuals, not citizens!
7. It requires states to count ballots cast by voters outside their assigned precincts. So if you can vote somewhere else, they have absolutely no ability to know if you should be voting or if you voted five times. They have no way to know.
8. It prevents election officials from checking the eligibility and qualification of voters and removing ineligible voters. You know, when you go in person to vote and they have a big, thick book of the names of individuals and their addresses and they make sure it matches up with your driver’s license.
9. It tampers with the First Amendment. It would prevent any citizen or person or organization from running ads on TV, newspapers, radio, that promotes a point of view, not a candidate, but a point of view. (Just like this one does!) Which includes online and policy-related speech online.
10. It would reduce the number of persons on the Federal Election Commission, from six; three of each party to five because they figure once they change all this, they’ll have a majority on the Commission because they will “appoint” them.
11. It transfers the right to draw congressional districts from the state legislature to these phony commissions.
12. It limits access to federal courts for anyone challenging the bill and any judge that rules against the bill or any vote, must submit to “questioning” by a “Special Commission.” They are going to limit the ability of people to sue, to challenge the law and to challenge elections. You will have to take your case to the district court for the District of Columbia. That’s what it is. It has the full authority to compel judges to testify and justify their legal decisions. So in other words, the courts are no longer independent.
13. It prohibits state election officials from participating in federal elections.
14. It require states to restore the ability of all felons to vote.
15. They invoke the name of Dr. Martin Luther King and the 1965 Civil Rights Voting Rights Act to imply that minorities don’t know how to get a driver’s license, go to a voting booth, get an absentee ballot with a signature or a witness. They have been oppressed, suppressed, repressed. They’ve been unable to vote. That is a lie.
They know that any person, trying to get in to any federal building, any state building, any 7-Eleven where you want to buy a six pack of beer, you got to show your I.D. Why is that OK, but not when you vote, which is far more precious than a six pack of beer?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.