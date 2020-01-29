Americans have long held a reputation for conspicuous consumption. Maybe it should be altered to reflect our growing penchant for conspicuous waste.
A report published by U.S. News & World Report last week indicated the average American household wastes 30 percent of the food it purchases annually. In monetary terms, that translates to $1,866 per household. The nation wastes a staggering total of $240 billion per year.
The sad irony here is that to many people, both in America and worldwide, often go hungry. While so many throw food out, others go without.
Alas, solving the hunger problem is a challenge that has vexed numerous generations. While much work remains to be done there, the purpose here is to address the waste issue. What can you do? Here are some recommendations.
• The old adage “take what you can eat but eat what you take’’ has been questioned by some who believe such an attitude has helped create the nation’s obesity crisis. But the saying has merit. The key is to not let your eyes write a check your stomach can’t cash. Take a reasonable amount of food, but don’t create a mini mountain on your plate or you won’t be able to clean it.
• Eat your leftovers. The guess here is that in many cases, the remaining pot roast served for dinner on Monday is promptly stored in the refrigerator only to be discarded days later after no one touched it a second time. Just don’t prepare another meal until the remains from the previous day are gone.
• Eat your fruits and vegetables, too. Research shows households that buy more fresh fruits and vegetables also waste more food. Here’s another guess: These folks buy the items with the best intentions, but then surrender to the craving for fast food and let the produce go to waste. Next time you have a hankering for a burger, show some restraint and eat that banana you bought instead.
