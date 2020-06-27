Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... SOUTHERN KANKAKEE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTH CENTRAL FORD COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS... IROQUOIS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS... BENTON COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... NEWTON COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... SOUTHERN JASPER COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... * UNTIL 730 AM CDT SUNDAY/830 AM EDT SUNDAY/. * AT 726 PM CDT/826 PM EDT/, TRAINED WEATHER SPOTTERS REPORTED FLOODING NEAR STELLE ILLINOIS IN NORTHWEST IROQUOIS COUNTY. SEVERAL ROADS WERE CLOSED NEAR HERSCHER IN SOUTHWEST KANKAKEE COUNTY. NUMEROUS ROADS WERE CLOSED IN FAR SOUTHERN NEWTON AND NORTHERN BENTON COUNTY, WITH SOME GRAVEL ROADS PARTIALLY WASHED AWAY. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF FOUR TO AS MUCH OF SEVEN INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN IN PORTIONS OF THE WARNED AREA OVER THE PAST SIX HOURS. WITH THIS AMOUNT OF RAIN, DITCHES WILL REMAIN FULL AND SMALL STREAMS WILL REMAIN ABOVE BANKFULL IN MANY AREAS, ALONG WITH SHARP RISES ON SOME LARGER RIVERS. FLOODING IMPACTS ARE EXPECTED TO LAST THROUGH THE NIGHT. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... RENSSELAER, WATSEKA, FOWLER, KENTLAND, MOROCCO, STOCKLAND, HANGING GROVE, PERCY JUNCTION, DUNNINGTON, ATKINSON, ENOS, PLEASANT RIDGE, BARCE, FREELAND PARK, PERKINS, WADENA, MCCOYSBURG, BEAVER CITY, LOCHIEL AND RAUB. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CONTINUE TO CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, COUNTRY ROADS, FARMLAND, AND OTHER LOW LYING SPOTS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND NOW. ACT QUICKLY TO PROTECT YOUR LIFE. STAY AWAY OR BE SWEPT AWAY. RIVER BANKS AND CULVERTS CAN BECOME UNSTABLE AND UNSAFE. &&