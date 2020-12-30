If the weather forecast held true, we awoke this morning to a wintry mix.
During normal times and on a similar day when school was in session, area superintendents would have a decision to make: Should an attempt be made to brave the elements and transport children to the classroom, or should a snow day be declared and school called off?
Once the COVID-19 pandemic is finally vanquished and normalcy returns, the decision will be much easier to make, and in this case, it will provide an example of remote learning actually being beneficial.
It’s hard to find all that much positive about this new education technique made necessary by the pandemic and the social distancing it demands. We have all heard of research that indicate scores of children have fallen behind academically without the presence of in-person learning. We thus root avidly for the end of the crisis and a time where students are physically attending school and remote learning is a mere component to the traditional method.
But it promises to be an invaluable component in the future. Remote learning has the ability to negate Mother Nature’s influence, and districts can use the strategy in reverse when school begins in late summer or ends in late spring. Just as a remote day can be declared when the snow flies, it can be called when temperatures push into the 90s.
Furthermore, a district can now hold to the schedule it establishes at the beginning of the year. The need to add a day or two in early June because they were lost in January will no longer be an issue.
Again, we yearn for the day the pandemic lifts and the schools again bustle with activity. We also are look forward to discovering other silver-lining types of benefits produced by the crisis that will make learning and life in general easier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!