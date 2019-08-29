On occasion, the Daily Journal’s propensity to devote so much effort to local sports coverage is questioned.
If you’re looking for an answer, just take a moment to drive by any one of the following high schools Friday night: Bishop McNamara Catholic, Herscher, Iroquois West, Milford, Reed-Custer, Watseka or Wilmington.
The same scene will repeated in the coming weeks as the area’s eight remaining football schools — Bradley-Bourbonnais, Central of Clifton, Coal City, Dwight, Kankakee, Manteno, Momence and Peotone — hold their home openers.
What you will find at every site is a parking lot filled with cars and stands filled with fans of all ages. You also will find an answer to your question: The newspaper closely covers football and other prep sports because of the high amount of public interest shown.
Admittedly, there are more vital affairs taking place in the world. Governmental bodies throughout the region regularly make decisions that hold a lot more consequence than the outcome of a sporting contest.
But even the most high-stakes government meetings draw a markedly smaller crowd than any local high school football or basketball game.
One time a few years ago, an elected official questioned why the Daily Journal did not cover a public meeting that took place at the same time basketball action at the Kankakee Holiday Tournament was taking place.
There were no more than 50 people at the meeting. Meanwhile, there were about 1,500 people or so at the tournament. Those numbers provide the answer.
