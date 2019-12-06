Anyone who was born on “a date which will live in infamy” will turn 78 on Saturday.
That’s correct, that terrible Dec, 7, 1941, day when Imperial Japanese forces staged a sneak attack on the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, occurred nearly eight decades ago. Hardly anyone still alive can remember it firsthand.
But we the succeeding generations must never forget, as the attack brought forth a show of sacrifice and steely resolve perhaps never seen before or since. While we will be hard-pressed to duplicate America’s admirable response that ultimately led to victory in World War II, we must use it as a model on how to react in a crisis.
Most of us can remember the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, when America also showed great resilience in the aftermath of what can be considered the modern day Pearl Harbor. We undoubtedly drew from our previous experience to retaliate firmly against our enemies while also paving a road to recovery.
Our enemies of today, whoever they might be, should know this about the great U.S. We adhere to the “speak softly and carry a big stick” philosophy promoted by President Theodore Roosevelt. We won’t necessarily bother you, but if you get out of line with us, we will break out the big stick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!