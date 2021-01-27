While other nearby high schools still wait, those in Iroquois County have been cleared to start playing basketball again.
That’s the result of the latest announcement by the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding the return of interscholastic athletics as part of the Restore Illinois COVID-19 plan. While all areas of the state can resume play in low-risk winter sports imminently, basketball has been treated differently because of the added risk of competing in a higher contact sport.
Thus, schools located in regions where infection rates have consistently trended downward are being allowed to play, while others that haven’t seen a similar trend continue to face a delay. The latter includes Kankakee and Will counties, both located in Region 7.
Directly to the south is Iroquois County and the northern end of Region 6. One of the stipulations of the change is that teams can only play against conference opponents also cleared to play, or schools within the same COVID-19 region.
That means Iroquois County schools can play each other. Once upon a time, an event that exclusively featured Iroquois County teams was a top highlight every season. Why not bring it back again?
For six-plus decades, the Iroquois County Tournament brought the boys teams together for a full week of spirited competition that drew crowds rivaling the population of nearby towns. In the latter years, the tournament shifted between Clifton, Onarga and Watseka, and wherever the venue, the fans filled the stands.
Changing conference affiliations and school consolidations whittled the field over time and the tournament was discontinued. But under the unique circumstances of the 2020-21 school year, a revival would be well received.
So, while it would be a hasty arrangement, why not bring back the Iroquois County Tournament this year? COVID restrictions would limit the large crowds of the past, but other means created by modern technology would make it easy to follow the action virtually.
The guess here is those fans, along with the players from Central, Cissna Park, Donovan, Iroquois West, Milford and Watseka, would relish the opportunity. In a season filled with disappointment, why not add some excitement?
