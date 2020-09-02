It’s certainly fair to say American opinion is divided on many issues. Some differences are harder to comprehend than others, and a prime example is about to surface again.
The calendar has turned to September, and health officials have begun to place greater emphasis on the importance of receiving a seasonal flu shot for virtually all people ages 6 months and older. The Centers for Disease Control has a straightforward message to validate the need: The vaccination is the primary way to prevent sickness and death caused by the flu.
That seems to make a lot of sense, and it would seem most everyone would comply with this urgent appeal. But whether it be a lack of common sense or another reason, it’s just not the case.
During the 2018-19 flu season, the CDC reported only 45.3% of U.S. adults ages 18 and older received a flu shot. While that number fluctuated a bit in previous years, it has generally not cracked the 50% barrier.
How can this be? It’s widely known the flu shot is greatly beneficial, and they are also easy to obtain as a number of public and private health providers offer them at little or no cost. Yet, more than half of the adult population passes on the opportunity, not only risking serious illness on their own behalf, but also running the risk of spreading it by becoming infected and then transferring it to others.
This year, a new excuse is available to those who decline as they could surmise the flu shot increases the risk of contracting COVID-19. But the Kankakee County Health Department downplays this concern. The department has found no evidence of the concern being legitimate, and instead says it’s important to do everything possible to reduce illness and preserve scarce health resources.
The health department is also a fine option for those desiring a shot. It has scheduled a number of walk-in flu clinics over the next month, and a story detailing the dates and times appeared in the Tuesday edition of the Daily Journal. Find it at daily-journal.com. For more information, call 815-802-9400.
