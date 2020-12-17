He leaves huge shoes to fill, but it is imperative someone assumes the role Ed Mullady held for decades.
Mullady, who died Sunday at age 94, was the ultimate champion for his beloved Kankakee River. He advocated and fought for the area’s greatest national resource like no other before or since. The battles often pitted him against powerful and influential interests, but he never backed down no matter the foe.
This is not an easy role to assume. In addition to collecting powerful enemies, Mullady would find himself on the opposite side of causes that were widely embraced.
The ongoing talk of developing a third airport at Peotone stands as one example. The now abandoned push to develop a landfill in southwest Kankakee stands as another.
These causes found and continue to find support because they are seen as engines for economic development. But Mullady saw them as threats to the sanctity of the river, and let it be known to those he communicated with, whether through his popular Sportsmen’s Letter outdoors publication, his equally popular “The Big Outdoors’’ weekly radio show or direct conversations.
Here’s some points to consider which indicate Mullady was on the right side of these arguments:
• Air travel has nosedived because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to expand it is not great at the moment. This will change as the pandemic eases, but threats to the stability of the industry will always exist.
• Recycling efforts have met with mixed results, but they seem to be taking better hold as time passes. While we will always need to dispose of garbage, the need for landfills covering massive tracts of land appears to be declining.
• Meanwhile, the invaluable role of the river remains, and only grows as the need for fresh water expands in this region, this country and worldwide. We have one of the most reliable sources found anywhere. Those like Mullady who have pressed for preservation of the Kankakee seem like visionaries these days.
We need another person or persons to succeed Ed Mullady and maintain his forward-looking vision. It will take courage and backbone to do so, and we promise enduring respect for anyone who assumes the mantle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!