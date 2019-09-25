The city of Kankakee is making department heads sign “confidentiality agreements” that they will not disclose information “not generally known or available outside of administration.”
In setting up the agreements, it was revealed that there is a provision in city code requiring department heads to “report all aldermanic requests for meetings to the mayor or city attorney.”
If that’s a law, well, it’s a bad law.
Here’s the rub. City government, similar to all governments, is a public entity.
The information does not belong to the city administration. For that matter, the information does not belong to the city employees. The information belongs to the citizens and taxpayers of the city of Kankakee.
Now that does not mean you are entitled to every bit of information at every moment.
“I’ll get back to you on that” is a fine answer.
“I don’t know. Call XYZ” is a fine answer.
“We will have the information on Tuesday” is a fine answer.
“I’m forbidden to give you the information” is a bad answer.
Of course, people can make pests of themselves by asking 82 zillion questions. Yet, good things often come from gadflies and watchdogs forcing the system to do a better job.
We would imagine that most aldermanic questions relate to community concerns, such as “when is the pothole at the corner of such-and-such going to be filled?”
Certainly, there are things that should be confidential. One would not want to disclose health information or strategies in labor negotiations or strategies for matters in litigation. But we would rather a public government err on the side of openness than on the side of secrecy.
Information is a form of power. When you share it, people feel empowered and get involved. When you hide it, even under the best of motives, people get suspicious.
