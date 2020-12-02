A fatal home fire claimed the life of a Bourbonnais man last week. Another fire damaged an unoccupied house in Kankakee.
One resulted in a tragic loss and the other was considerably less destructive. Neither seems to be directly linked to cold temperatures. Yet both serve as a rueful reminder that incidents of this type are more common as the thermostat sinks and winter settles in.
In a study devoted to the subject and titled “The Seasonal Nature of Fires,’’ the U.S. Fire Administration reported that while the total number of fires decrease during winter because of a drop in vehicle and outdoor fires, “structural fires,’’ meaning building fires, increase.
The reasons for the rise can be largely attributed to heating devices, such as space heaters and electric blankets, but the symbols of the season, items such as Christmas trees, candles and other holiday decorations, also play a role.
The U.S. Fire Administration estimates 890 people die in house fires annually. How can you avoid becoming a fire victim? Here’s some basic tips from self.com.
• Make sure you have working smoke alarms
• Don’t keep anything within 3 feet of your space heater, and turn it off before you go to bed
• Don’t leave cooking unattended
• Clean out your clothes dryer’s lint trap
• Avoid using extension cords with anything that produces heat or cool air
• Don’t leave candles unattended or within a foot of anything flammable
• If you have a fireplace, dispose of the ashes safely
For more in-depth information, visit the U.S. Fire Administration website at usfa.fema.gov.
