The 80th anniversary of one of the most remarkable feats in the history of American sports passed a day ago, and it involved a Chicago Bears franchise that has been notably unremarkable in recent years.
On Dec. 8, 1940, the Bears, known as “The Monsters of the Midway’’ during that period, crushed Washington 73-0 to win the National Football League championship. The league was only 21 years old at the time, and Chicago had earned four championships. In the succeeding 80 years, the Bears only have won five more, including just one in the Super Bowl era.
Such futility won’t end this year, as the 2020 Bears aren’t monstrous in any way other than the manner they terrify their devoted fan base with poor play. The most recent effort saw Chicago snatch defeat from the jaws of victory by collapsing late in a 34-30 loss to Detroit on Sunday.
What will it take for the Bears to return to the elite level they seldom have attained since that long-ago rise? Here are a few thoughts:
• Recruit a charismatic coach who can light a fire under his players. Current coach Matt Nagy seems like a nice guy, but he doesn’t fit the description. “Papa Bear” George Halas, the owner, operator and coach of the team for decades, who led Chicago to the 1940 title, did and so did Mike Ditka, the Halas mentee who led the team to the Super Bowl crown after the 1985 season.
• Draft and develop an outstanding quarterback. Sid Luckman, the signal caller in 1940, is truly the last great quarterback the Bears have employed. Current QB Mitch Trubisky is no Luckman, but perhaps a future great is among the several promising quarterbacks who will be available in the 2021 draft.
• Re-establish the emphasis on the Bears as a defense-first franchise. The 1940 team fit this bill, as did the Super Bowl champs. The Bears already have the personnel to form a formidable defense, but it sure didn’t show in the Detroit loss. With a few adjustments, the old reputation could be restored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!