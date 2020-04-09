How did marijuana go from being forbidden to essential? It’s a question that continues to puzzle many of us.
But don’t be confused about what lies ahead, especially after the state released recreational pot sales figures for March, the third month where legal transactions were allowed in Illinois courtesy of a new law which went into effect Jan. 1.
Almost $36 million ($35.9 million to be exact) worth of recreational marijuana was sold last month by dispensaries licensed by the state. That figure was reached even though the coronavirus pandemic essentially shut down the state at mid month.
Gov. JB Pritzker urged people to stay at home, but also made exceptions by allowing essential establishments to remain open, including marijuana dispensaries. It seemed an odd decision, as less than three months before, pot use was illegal in Illinois except for those who were allowed to use it for medicinal purposes.
In January, the first month the law was in place, $39.2 million worth of marijuana was sold. That number dropped to about $35 million in February before rising slightly in March despite the stay-at-home restrictions.
What does it all mean? First it justifies the argument that the public demand for marijuana is great and people are going to pursue it whether it be legal or not. Secondly, it means more money for an already ailing state budget which will be further decimated by the economic turn down prompted by the pandemic.
Thus those who opposed the emergence of legal marijuana and hoped the law would some day be reversed now face an uphill struggle that is seemingly unwinnable. Essential or not and like it or not, it’s here to stay.
