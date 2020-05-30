Just because something has never taken place in our lifetimes doesn’t mean it never occurred. A trip to the Kankakee River State Park is all it takes to confirm it.
On a small hill just inside the main entrance lies Smith Cemetery. It was established by Ira Smith as a family cemetery in the mid 19th century, and as the sign in front indicates, it is the final resting place for mostly children who had their lives cut short by previous health crises, particularly the yellow fever pandemic that struck the nation’s vast Mississippi River valley region hard beginning in 1878.
A current visitor might be compelled to further research the scourge of yellow fever. While quite distinct in many ways from COVID-19, there are parallels that can be drawn. Hopefully, the best parallels are yet to come.
First of all, this pandemic from a previous century prompted the emergence of improved drainage and sanitary measures, which sharply reduced the mosquito population responsible for spreading the disease. These improvements have a direct effect on our quality of life to this very day.
Secondly, and most importantly, a vaccine to prevent yellow fever has existed for more than 80 years. While it took a quarter of a century to create one, it largely has vanquished the disease from the face of the Earth, although it still is present in parts of Africa and South America. With the advancements in modern medicine, it is reasonable to think what once took a quarter of a century now can be done in a fraction of the time.
The past two-plus months have been hard on all of us and, for some, nothing short of devastating. But know this: We have been here before, and we came out better on the other end. There’s no reason to believe history won’t repeat itself again.
