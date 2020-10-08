A birthday is normally cause for celebration.
But for adults licensed by the state to operate a motor vehicle, the birthday, which coincides with the expiration date for the aforementioned license, brings reason to cringe, especially if you live locally and use the the Illinois Secretary of State driver’s license testing facility in Bradley to renew your driving privileges.
The cramped facility on Blatt Boulevard is known for the long waiting period it takes to complete the process. Locals have learned that it’s best to show up even before the doors open to get a prime place in line to shorten the ordeal.
But nonetheless, you must brace for the possibility of a several hour wait, and part of that wait can be made outside the building, where long lines form in all kinds of weather. The unappealing prospect sends some people who live in Kankakee County to Watseka and a similar facility to complete the task. Even with an hour-long car ride involved, many have found the trip actually saves time.
Thus, few will be unhappy to learn of the plans to abandon the current Bradley location and relocate it to the site of the now-vacant Premier Rental Purchase site in Village Square Shopping Plaza. The Bradley Village Board will vote on the matter Monday, and if approved, the move could be completed as early as Dec. 1.
The proposed new facility will offer 6,000 square feet of space compared to the 3,700 feet that the current facility offers. While there will likely still be a wait involved, the chances of it taking place in rain, snow, extreme cold or blistering heat will be less likely.
As anyone who has visited the current facility knows, this move is long overdue. Once made, the old place won’t be missed.
