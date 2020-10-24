Is there really such a thing as permanent progress?
Jim Rowe intends to prove it right here in Kankakee County, but the man who serves as state’s attorney needs help from his fellow citizens to provide solid evidence.
Rowe was among local leaders who spoke at a remote “State of the County’’ address Wednesday. He began his talk by saying his office has prosecuted more violent felony criminals over the past four years than at any other time in history. That period coincides with the first term Rowe has held the elected position.
Rowe said increased crime is not the reason behind the rise, but instead an aggressive approach adopted by the entire criminal justice system.
Still, Rowe and everyone else wants to see prosecutions drop because less criminals are on the streets. Locking them up has not provided a solution. But Rowe believes a solution of a different type will bring lasting results.
Rowe said a successful pursuit of grant money, combined with partnerships with other public and private stakeholders, has allowed his office to now invest as much in intervention and prevention as it does prosecution.
Chief among these efforts is the JUMP (Juvenile Mentoring Program) initiative. This program, the first of its kind nationwide, aims to intervene in the plight of young people who have committed a crime and entered the court system. The hope is through guidance provided by the program, they will shift course, not re-offend and grow into productive members of society.
“We can’t arrest or prosecute our way out of a problem,’’ Rowe said. “But I’m confident we can mentor our way out of a problem.’’
To meet that end, Rowe ended his address by placing an urgent call for mentors of two types. He is looking for individuals who can devote an hour or two weekly toward giving guidance to these juveniles. Business owners who can provide a summer job are also needed.
Give some deep thought to volunteering. You can help Kankakee County be a safer place to live and a model for others nationwide. For more information, visit k3sao.com and click on the “JUMP’’ tab found there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!