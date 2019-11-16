“Build it and they will come’’ is a slight variation of a line from a famous film.
Here’s another variation: “Rebuild it and they will return.’’
That’s what Kankakee Valley Park District officials and community leaders at large are counting on after a Wednesday announcement that revealed the Splash Valley aquatic center is set to reopen next Memorial Day after a $2 million rehabilitation project.
The facility, which originally opened in 2004, was shuttered after the 2015 season because of numerous infrastructure failures. The park district found itself in a deep financial hole at that time, in part because of a scandal which put a former parks director in jail. It appeared the area’s only public outdoor pool would remain permanently closed.
But a new leadership group emerged led by current park district director Dayna Heitz, and a spirit of determination was applied to the dormant Splash Valley. At a ceremony announcing the planned reopening, Heitz said this: “I knew one day it would reopen. Many hard decisions were made to get to this point.’’
Now, once we get through another Midwest winter and spring, others have a decision to make, namely the public.
The success of Splash Valley hinges on you and other potential patrons. The park district is certainly welcoming you back with open arms.
“We will open the pool and get direction from the public as to what our next steps should be,” Heitz said.
While recreational and educational opportunities have expanded in the past 15 years, there’s still nothing quite like a visit to the swimming pool on a hot summer day. Its allure has stood the test of time.
So, take the time to support the pool next summer and beyond. Various quality of life studies have shown the presence of a public pool enhances the quality of a community. Let’s not revert back to the situation we faced the past four years. We’re better off and have a golden opportunity to remain that way.
