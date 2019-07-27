You splurge on a new television — just in time for the Bears’ season.
What to do with you old set? It is illegal to throw away electronic waste in Illinois landfills.
How do you get rid of it? It’s a question that pertains not only to televisions, but also to keyboards, computers, monitors, scanners, microwaves, fax machines, DVD players and vacuums. Many of these items contain plastics and metals that need to be professionally recycled.
Officially, the e-waste program is run by the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency, which serves Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais and Aroma Park. There are drop-off sites at the Bradley and Kankakee public works departments. Materials are accepted Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
If you live outside those four municipalities, there is literally no reliable legal way to dispose of the waste.
Thus people do what they feel forced to do. They use the facilities of another town, because those are the only facilities to be had.
It isn’t fair. Yet it at least makes some environmental sense.
In a perfect world, the cost would be spread to every county municipality. We would encourage the county government to chip in. Another possibility would be for folks outside the four municipalities to pay a fee for the items they drop off. Our guess is that this would not work. It might cost more to have an attendant than it would be to take in the fees. And charging a fee might have the effect of discouraging people from doing what is right.
So officials should search for a fairer way to pay for the recycling. Meanwhile, it is better to have flawed recycling than none at all.
