When used as a noun, rage can be defined as “violent and uncontrolled anger.’’
When used as a verb, outrage can be defined as “to arouse anger or resentment, usually by some grave offense.’’
The former surely was in play last Friday afternoon when a 32-year-old man was killed and an 8-year-old girl severely injured in a heinous drive-by shooting done in broad daylight on Kankakee’s west side. To fire gunshots at anyone, let alone a child, must involve uncontrolled anger.
The latter was in play several days later as the city council meeting was held. Outrage was expressed by several community members during the public comment portion of the meeting, with much of it directed toward Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong and the city administration.
Such criticism goes with the territory when you seek and attain public leadership. The buck stops here, so to speak. But no one who is running the city is among those pulling the trigger during a time where gun violence has become all too common.
The outrage must continue and grow, even among those who run City Hall. But it must be a controlled outrage, and it must be directed more at those who are committing the crimes.
This can be done in a number of ways, including early intervention for at-risk youth, and stronger prosecutorial efforts to ensure those who commit violent crimes are locked away for long periods and prevented from causing further mayhem.
These efforts are taking place now, and the city administration was challenged Monday to enhance them even more.
Oftentimes, an unspeakable act of violence such as the one that occurred last Friday is followed by a burst of outrage. Then the frustration subsides, and the community again becomes complacent.
This is no time for complacency. The outrage, while measured, must not subside, and it must come from all corners. It must persist and let violent criminals know we will no longer tolerate their actions here.
The message must sink in.
