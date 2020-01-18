We Americans love our three-day weekends, and depending on what your lot in life is, you may enjoy as many as 10 or more per year.
The first of its kind for 2020 is upon us as this coming Monday, Jan. 20, is a federal holiday. You should and probably will enjoy the extra day off work, but will you take even a moment to reflect on why the holiday is celebrated in the first place?
Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a day set aside to honor the most noted civil rights leader in modern American history. King is deserving of such recognition for many reasons, not least among them his unwavering devotion toward advancing civil rights through nonviolence and civil disobedience.
Sadly, that example has not been followed since King was felled by an assassin’s bullet on April 4, 1968. Violence is all too common in today’s world, and that includes all parts of the planet, whether it be our own backyards or across the ocean.
Many of these acts of violence are committed because the individual or group involved wants to advance whatever cause they have embraced. The attitude seems to be why bother with diplomacy when a gun can produce the desired result with much more expediency?
Now granted, most of us don’t commit violent acts. But most of us are aware of things we don’t feel are right and should change. Come Monday, or any other day for that matter, why not take a moment to reflect on how changes can be made through the King method? Then take it a step further and put it to practice by finding like-minded people and organizations who seek greater peace and justice for all.
It will take more than a three-day weekend to achieve such a goal, but the next one is as good a time as any to start.
