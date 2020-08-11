If your most recent electric bill elicited a shock wave effect, you’re surely not alone.
The combination of one of the hottest July months on record, and more time spent at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has sent energy bills soaring this summer. Increases of 50, 75 and even 100 percent are not uncommon.
Some might be unfazed by the rise, conceding that a more expensive power bill is offset by decreased use of gasoline, among other examples.
But for those of us who live in Kankakee County and points north, the desire to pay one more dime then necessary to Commonwealth Edison should be minimal at best.
ComEd is the behemoth company which serves this region, and while it should be commended for recently lowering kilowatt-hour costs, and providing financial assistance and relief for customers left cash strapped by the pandemic, the headlines it has made through alleged malfeasance committed at the highest levels of state government cannot be ignored. Try as he might, “Public Official A,’’ otherwise known as Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan, can’t disregard it.
Alas, we all need electricity, especially during a week like this where sultry temperatures are forecast. While alternative sources currently exist and will grow in number over the passage of time, ComEd still remains largely the only game in town.
What to do to keep more money in your pocket? Review the energy tips offered via the internet, including at the Comed site, comed.com.
