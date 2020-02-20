If your childhood memories include vivid images of Indiana Beach, you’re hardly alone.
If your mind is tortured today by the news that no more memories will be created at the iconic Midwest vacation destination, again, you’re hardly alone.
The news that the budget-conscious resort is closing after 94 years hit many of us in the face like the cold water sprayed by the log ride attraction which was an anchor of its lovable amusement park.
From Memorial Day through Labor Day each year, a flock of people from nearby Kankakee, Iroquois and Ford counties would make the short trek east on U.S. Route 24 to Monticello, a lake-laden area where Earl Spackman opened Ideal Beach in 1926. Over time, the name was changed to Indiana Beach and the amusement park was added along with other recreational and entertainment options.
Camping was one of them, and large families would rent their spots and set up shop for days at a time. Without this choice in lodging, many would have been denied a vacation because of prohibitive cost.
Instead, they got a full holiday, with fun available from daybreak to well after nightfall. Who can forget “feeding the carp’’ near the entrance of the carnival boardwalk? Or walking along that boardwalk and running into someone from home?
What a splendid surprise it would be.
The news of the closing caught the Monticello region by surprise as the new California-based owner had dropped hints the park was bouncing back after a period of struggle. Now the wrecking ball will apparently be dropped on it.
We can hope for another surprise in the form of a new owner who will save Indiana Beach in the 11th hour. But there’s little chance it will happen. The summertime blues have arrived early this year.
